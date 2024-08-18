Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 2.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,922. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

