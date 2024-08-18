Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.89. 1,010,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,095. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

