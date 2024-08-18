Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $6,414.91 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

