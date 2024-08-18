Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.0% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6,440.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM?

