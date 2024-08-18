Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 282.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

