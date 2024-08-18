Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $286,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

