Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7,430.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

