Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,242,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,715,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

