Gradient Investments LLC Sells 667 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.12.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

