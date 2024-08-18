Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys 251,300 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00.

CPNG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 97,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 97,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,850,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coupang by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,700,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 218,340 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

