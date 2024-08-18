Grin Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $66,841.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,693.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.00576581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00111434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00031818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00251623 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

