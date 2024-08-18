Grin Trading Down 8.6% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $77,466.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00569531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00113260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00257399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00071625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

