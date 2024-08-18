Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of GRND opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,833 shares of company stock worth $7,070,804 over the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Grindr by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 189,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Grindr by 245.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

