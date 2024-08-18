Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 21,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,570. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.