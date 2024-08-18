Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.94 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.90 ($0.22). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,030,807 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.44 million, a P/E ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 1.91.

About Gulf Marine Services

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.