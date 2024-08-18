Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 218,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 65,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

