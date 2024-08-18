Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.05

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.05 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 206.16 ($2.63). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.73), with a volume of 6,150 shares traded.
Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.99. The stock has a market cap of £85.60 million, a P/E ratio of 281.58 and a beta of 0.69.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 394.74%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.