Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.05

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.05 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 206.16 ($2.63). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.73), with a volume of 6,150 shares traded.

Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.99. The stock has a market cap of £85.60 million, a P/E ratio of 281.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 394.74%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

