Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HAYN

Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.