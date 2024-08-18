HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Citigroup increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $478.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

