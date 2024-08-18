HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 637,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $3,545,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

