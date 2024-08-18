HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Genelux Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

