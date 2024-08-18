HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
