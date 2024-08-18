HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Imunon Price Performance
NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
About Imunon
