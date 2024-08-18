HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRDN. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 469,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.