HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

