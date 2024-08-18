Head-To-Head Comparison: enGene (ENGN) versus Its Rivals

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 443 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare enGene to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for enGene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 749 2424 5686 67 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,728.20% -125.44% -24.26%

Dividends

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enGene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $156.34 million -$18.62 million -72.63

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

enGene beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

