HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

HeartCore Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.69 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

