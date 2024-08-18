Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 125,739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,254,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 3,787,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,664. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

