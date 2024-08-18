Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 828,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,033. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.