Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $870.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.54. The company has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

