Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 64,870,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,751,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 267.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.