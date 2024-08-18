Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,116. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

