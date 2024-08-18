Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

BX stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $134.28. 3,727,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,873. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

