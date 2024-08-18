Helium Price Reaches $7.65 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $25.28 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00012787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

