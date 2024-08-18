Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Hennessy Advisors worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 16,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

About Hennessy Advisors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.