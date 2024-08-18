Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. 946,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,104. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.