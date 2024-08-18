Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of HLF opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

