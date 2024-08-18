Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average is $193.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

