HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $188,605.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,409.05 or 1.00051317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048116 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,142.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.