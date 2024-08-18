HI (HI) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $176,369.51 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048116 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,142.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

