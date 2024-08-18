Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $395.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $396.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.33.

HD opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

