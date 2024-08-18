Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $66,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,663,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,601. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

