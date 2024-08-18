Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

SMMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,040. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

