Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,652,000 after acquiring an additional 232,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.91. 5,580,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

