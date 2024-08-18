Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 479,935 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 379,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 791.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 322,782 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,896,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

