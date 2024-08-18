Hoylecohen LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,836. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

