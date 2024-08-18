Hoylecohen LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

