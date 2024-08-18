Hoylecohen LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,952,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

