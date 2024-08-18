Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. 4,192,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

