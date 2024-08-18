Hoylecohen LLC Sells 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The stock has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $591.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

