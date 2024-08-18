Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 96,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,972. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

